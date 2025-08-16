Brewers mount wild comeback to keep 13-game win streak alive

The Milwaukee Brewers have become allergic to losing.

The Brewers brought a 12-game winning streak with them on Friday as they took on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. The streak was put in serious jeopardy early as the home team put up seven runs in the bottom of the second to take an 8-1 lead.

But the Reds failed to realize that the Brewers are the main characters of the MLB story right now, and the good guys always prevail in the end.

Milwaukee answered in the top of the third with five innings of their own to instantly cut into the lead, thanks in large part to an Andrew Vaughn three-run home run.

ANDREW VAUGHN THE GREATEST BREWER OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/T8zX1jcVRO — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) August 15, 2025

Brewers slugger Christian Yelich tied things up at 8-8 an inning later with two-RBI single. He broke that tie in the sixth with a solo home run — his second of the night.

After falling behind by seven runs, the Brewers scored nine unanswered to beat the Reds 10-8. The win also extended Milwaukee’s winning streak to 13, which tied a franchise record set in 1987.

Yelich had one of the best games of his career on Friday. The 2018 NL MVP went 4-for-4 with 5 RBIs and 2 home runs. He was one of six different Brewers to record multiple hits.

The Brewers’ victory over the Reds improved their MLB-best record to 77-44.