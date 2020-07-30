Brian Dozier did NOT enjoy his time with the Padres

Brian Dozier did not enjoy his time with the San Diego Padres.

Dozier was signed by the Padres to a minor-league contract in February with an invitation to spring training. Things with San Diego did not go well, and Dozier was not included on the team’s 60-player pool for the shortened season. He was released by the team and signed with the Mets last week.

On Thursday, Dozier spoke with reporters about the situation and called his release with the Padres a “debacle”. Dozier does not believe the Padres were honest with him.

Brian Dozier called his requested release from San Diego earlier this month "the Padre debacle." He says he values honesty and transparency. "Let's just say that wasn't the case over there by any means," Dozier said. "So I had to get out of there. And I'll leave it at that." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 30, 2020

Dozier’s issues with San Diego may have been related to playing time opportunities. The Padres have gone with Jurickson Profar and Greg Garcia at second base. Perhaps Dozier did not feel he was given enough of an opportunity.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler took the high road in response.

Jayce Tingler on Brian Dozier's comments: "I enjoyed our short time in Arizona around him. I think we pride ourselves by being transparent, by being honest. And honestly, I wish him nothing but the best of luck over there. … I can’t speak for the way he feels." — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) July 30, 2020

Dozier batted .238/.340/.430 with 20 home runs for the Nats last season and became a hilarious cult hero for them. The Mets are hoping he can bring some of that same attitude to their squad.