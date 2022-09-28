Tony La Russa done with White Sox?

Tony La Russa will not return to the Chicago White Sox this season as he deals with health issues, and it sounds like he has managed his last game for the team.

The White Sox on Saturday announced that La Russa has been instructed by doctors to remain away from the team through the end of the season. The 77-year-old has not managed since Aug. 30 due to his health issues, which are related to his heart. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken over in the interim.

Rumors have been swirling this week that La Russa will not be back in 2023. Dan Berstein of 670 The Score said he was told that is true and that La Russa will not be involved with the White Sox next season in any capacity.

I am told this is indeed true. La Russa will not return to manage the White Sox in 2023, due to ongoing health concerns. Unlikely to be involved in any capacity. https://t.co/6YOOwgdKNL — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) September 27, 2022

La Russa managed the White Sox to a 63-65 record this season. They have played about the same under Cairo and entered Wednesday with a record of 76-78. Chicago has lost seven straight games.

The White Sox went 93-69 last season under La Russa, who is in his second stint as the team’s manager. They won the AL Central and then lost to the Houston Astros in the ALDS.