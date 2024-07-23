Bruce Bochy goes off on umpire after getting ejected vs. White Sox

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy got his money’s worth after getting ejected during his team’s Monday matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox led 2-1 in the top of the 5th inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. sent the first pitch of the inning to left field for a single. Robert successfully stole second base two pitches later with Andrew Benintendi at the plate.

Bochy then came up to complain over what he felt should have been ruled batter’s interference against Benintendi. See the play for yourself.

Bruce Bochy was ejected after Luis Robert Jr. stole second on this swinging strike here. Not ~totally~ sure what he was arguing about tbh, but he was really asking for it pic.twitter.com/KRNdPLodXu — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) July 23, 2024

Bochy gave home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso an earful over the non-call. As Moscoso tried to walk away, Bochy appeared to repeat “I’m not done, I’m not done” and continued to speak to the umpire. Moscoso then tossed Bochy, who responded with some choice words before leaving the field.

Bruce Bochy gets ejected for the fourth time this season Hopefully this lights a fire under the team

pic.twitter.com/TaQPzbHb7o — Rangers Nation ⚾️ (@rangers__nation) July 23, 2024

Rangers announcer Dave Raymond suggested that perhaps Bochy intentionally tried to get ejected in order to wake up his team. At that point, Texas was losing 2-1 against a White Sox team coming off seven straight defeats.

If that were the case, Bochy’s short-term fix may have worked. Rangers center fielder Leody Tavares tied the game with a solo home run a half-inning later.