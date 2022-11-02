Bryce Harper gave Alec Bohm valuable tip before Game 3 home run

Alec Bohm delivered a big home run in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and Bryce Harper appeared to have a role in the big hit.

Harper slugged a 2-run home run to give his Philadelphia Phillies a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the first inning. After going into the dugout following his home run, Harper called over Bohm, who was in the on-deck circle.

Harper was insistent about speaking with Bohm and then delivered a secret message to his teammate.

In the first inning, Bryce Harper offered some advice to Alex Bohm. In the second inning, Bohm homered off Lance McCullers. pic.twitter.com/j7Nstru9LN — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) November 2, 2022

Nick Castellanos grounded out to end the first, which meant Bohm led off the bottom of the second.

Bohm took the first pitch he saw from Lance McCullers Jr. and lined a home run into left field.

The entire sequence made it seem evident that Harper spotted something with McCullers that he wanted to pass along. The information appeared to help both players know what was coming, giving them a better chance at success.

Later in the second inning, Brandon Marsh homered to make it 4-0, making it even more evident that the Phillies had McCullers’ number.

The whole thing makes you wonder whether John Smoltz was also in on the tip given his great prediction.