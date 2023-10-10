Bryce Harper addresses his baserunning blunder against Braves

Bryce Harper made a crucial lapse in judgment on Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. The Philadelphia Phillies first baseman addressed his error after the game.

Harper was on first base with one out in the ninth inning as the Braves led 5-4 over the Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.

Phillies batter Nick Castellanos smacked a 96.8 mph fastball from Braves closer Raisel Iglesias all the way to the warning track in right-center field. Harper anticipated a hit and ran well past the second base bag. However, Braves center fielder Michael Harris II made a leaping grab, which eventually led to Harper being doubled up at first. Harper’s out became the final one of the ballgame.

So many emotions here. At first, I legit thought Castellanos hit a homer to give the Phillies the lead. Then Michael Harris II with the catch of his life, AND THEN HARPER GOT DOUBLED OFF TO END THE GAME. Might be one of the best playoff games I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/1Wbw1cTNTp — Robbie Hyde (@gingersnaphyde) October 10, 2023

Harper was in a somber mood in the locker room as he addressed the baserunning mishap in front of reporters.

“I mean, [Harris] made a good play. I probably should not have gone over second base,” lamented Harper. “But I made a decision and I’ll live with that. … Just taking a chance. Michael made a great play and doubled me up. Tough way to end it.”

"Tough way to end it." Bryce Harper on the final play of Game 2: pic.twitter.com/692ZQx38RT — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 10, 2023

Harper clearly would have played it more conservatively if given the chance. Phillies manager Rob Thomson acknowledged his star slugger’s mistake as well.

Harper has never been bashful when it comes to aggressive baserunning. It worked out for the Phillies when Harper ran through a stop sign at third during their first Wild Card game against the Miami Marlins last week.

The only acceptable time to run a stop sign pic.twitter.com/lrjQFg50gZ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 4, 2023

Harper did not have the same luck on Monday night.