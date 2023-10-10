Phillies manager says Bryce Harper made mistake in Game 2

Bryce Harper is an aggressive player when on the bases, and that aggression backfired on Monday night during his Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of their NLDS.

Harper walked to lead off the top of the ninth inning of the game. JT Realmuto flied out for the first out, and then teammate Nick Castellanos hit a blast to deep right-center off Raisel Iglesias.

Harper was on first base and was set on scoring on the play to tie the game. Unfortunately for him and his Phillies, Michael Harris made a leaping catch in center. Then Austin Riley was in the right spot at the right time and made a play to throw out Harper at first for a game-ending double play.

Had Harper been more cautious, he likely wouldn’t have been doubled off first base.

When asked after the game about Harper’s baserunning, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said as softly as possible that his first baseman screwed up.

Should Bryce Harper have stopped at second base and waited to see if Michael Harris caught the ball? I asked Rob Thomson that after the game. pic.twitter.com/wMPN6hqaUr — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) October 10, 2023

“Usually you don’t pass the base,” Thomson said. “You stay in front of it, make sure it’s not caught.”

Thomson didn’t specifically call out Harper, but he essentially said Harper didn’t do what he was supposed to.

Harper was well past second base and on his way to third when Harris caught the ball. He had to back track probably around 110 feet to get back to first in time. He failed to do that.

Tracking Bryce Harper's baserunning on the Braves' game-ending double play You can see where he is when Harris makes the catch pic.twitter.com/tohXeFCG72 — David Adler (@_dadler) October 10, 2023

But that’s some of the bad that comes with the good when you have Harper. He doesn’t always follow what you’re supposed to do. Sometimes it works out for the Phillies.

Other times, it doesn’t.