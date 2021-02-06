Bryce Harper reveals his two favorite MLB players to watch

Bryce Harper had some interesting picks for his favorite MLB players to watch right now.

Harper named two former Washington Nationals teammates when asked the question, citing Juan Soto and Trea Turner as his current favorites. Harper even credits Soto with having “one of the best swings in the game.”

Harper played with Soto in the 2018 season, and he and Turner both played for Washington from 2015-2018. Both Soto and Turner were key members of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series winners, but Harper had moved to Philadelphia by that point, meaning he’s been enjoying the two from afar.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder didn’t have the most amicable departure from the Nationals. It’s pretty obvious that he doesn’t hold it against his former teammates, though.