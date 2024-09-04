 Skip to main content
Bryce Harper leaves game after being hit on elbow

September 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bryce Harper was already banged up, and the situation got worse for him Wednesday when he took a fastball directly to his elbow.

Harper was hit by a Bowden Francis pitch in the top of the first Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. While the first baseman initially stayed in the game, he was eventually replaced by Edmundo Sosa in the third inning.

The Phillies said Harper had a left elbow contusion and would be further evaluated.

Harper had already admitted recently that his right elbow has been bothering him lately. The good news is this won’t make that situation worse, but at the obvious cost of both elbows now being a problem for the former MVP.

Harper has hit six home runs since the start of July, a modest tally for him, but his other numbers are fine. Perhaps a few days off will be beneficial to him for the playoffs, much as he would rather be playing.

Bryce Harper
