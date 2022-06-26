Bryce Harper leaves game after being hit by pitch on hand

The Philadelphia Phillies will be holding their breath after Bryce Harper left Saturday’s game against San Diego after being hit in the hand by a pitch.

Harper was hit on the hand by a Blake Snell fastball and was in obvious pain immediately. He could be seen holding his thumb as he left the field.

Bryce Harper takes a pitch to the hand and exits the game.

Harper was visibly angry as he left the field and appeared to yell something at Snell, possibly accusing the Padres pitcher of throwing at him on purpose.

Bryce Harper shows A TON of frustration

bryce harper to blake snell: "i know you weren't trying to do it" damn this is just brutal.

The Phillies had no immediate update on Harper’s status, but he is not one to leave games early if he can help it. He has already been playing through a significant elbow problem for a good part of the season.

The resurgent Phillies entered play Saturday at 37-35 despite a poor start to the season. If Harper is out for any period of time, that resurgence may be in real danger.