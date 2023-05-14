 Skip to main content
Video: Bryce Harper tries to fight Rockies pitcher over apparent taunt

May 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bryce Harper fighting the Rockies

Bryce Harper was ready to fight Colorado Rockies pitcher Jake Bird after Bird appeared to taunt the Philadelphia Phillies’ dugout during Sunday’s game.

Bird navigated a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday’s game, escaping thanks to a double play and a flyout after walking the first two hitters he faced. On his way back to the dugout, Bird clapped in the direction of the Phillies dugout, which sent an enraged Harper flying out of the dugout.

Harper had to be restrained from going after Bird as both benches cleared. He and Bird were both ejected.

It wasn’t clear if Bird said anything toward the Philadelphia dugout, or if there was some sort of history between the two sides. Bird perhaps looked a bit silly reacting that way after an unconvincing outing, but it seems odd that that alone would set Harper off like that.

Harper has shown himself to have quite the temper in the past. However, there was obvious history in that instance. That does not seem to be the case here.

Bryce HarperColorado RockiesJake BirdPhiladelphia Phillies
