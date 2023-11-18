Bryce Harper has a good reason for his Ohio State fandom

Bryce Harper was born in Las Vegas and plays professionally in Philadelphia, yet he supports the Ohio State Buckeyes. As it turns out, he has a good reason, and it is not that he is a bandwagon fan.

Harper was in Columbus for Saturday’s game against Minnesota and made an appearance on the Big Ten Network pregame show. His wife Kayla played soccer at Ohio State, and that is how Harper himself became a fan of the school.

"I love this team. I love the way they fight. I love the way they go about it." 🗣 @bryceharper3, on No. 2 @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Nvv1wMVQ5A — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 18, 2023

“She’s the real Buckeye. I’m just kind of honorary. But I love this team, I love this university, and I’m all about it,” Harper said.

The Phillies star even added that he might be the more passionate fan when compared to his wife.

“I’m the lunatic. I sit on the couch and I go nuts,” Harper admitted. “But I love this team. I love the way they fight. I love the way they go about it.”

Harper and his wife have been married since 2016, so his Ohio State fandom goes back at least that far. In fact, he was the “College GameDay” celebrity guest picker for the Michigan-Ohio State game back in 2018. Perhaps he can bring them some good luck with the 2023 edition of the game looming next week.