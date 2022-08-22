Phillies’ Triple-A team making the most of Bryce Harper rehab

MLB stars making rehab appearances can be a big deal for minor league teams. That has always been the case, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are making the most of the opportunity.

The Philadelphia Phillies are sending Harper to Triple-A Lehigh for a rehab assignment as he nears his return from the broken left thumb he suffered in May. The IronPigs announced that Monday, complete with a new wrinkle: as noted by Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harper’s rehab stint actually has its own sponsor in the form of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation.

Bryce Harper’s rehab assignment is sponsored lol pic.twitter.com/Fa3vvvpaiT — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 22, 2022

We can’t recall ever seeing this before. Kudos to the marketing department for working it in, though. If Harper is playing for your Triple-A team, you might as well make the most of it.

Harper is expected to be with the IronPigs from Tuesday through Saturday, and return to the Phillies after that as long as there are no setbacks. Fortunately, he will not have to wear any weird uniforms while he’s there.