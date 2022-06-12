Robinson Cano wearing interesting jersey in minor league return

Robinson Cano on Saturday played in his first minor league baseball game (excluding rehab assignments) since 2005, and he did so in style.

Cano signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday. He reported to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, for Saturday’s game. The team was celebrating Nickelodeon Night at their home ballpark, meaning that Cano had to wear a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey along with his teammates.

Robinson Cano is playing his first Minor League Baseball game excluding rehab assignments, since 2005. This is the uniform he'll wear tonight for El Paso. pic.twitter.com/EW9oHIoVB1 — Josh Suchon (@Josh_Suchon) June 11, 2022

Here’s a closer look at Cano in his SpongeBob jersey.

Robinson Cano in a SpongeBob jersey 🔥 Baseball is so much fun pic.twitter.com/iWHyD2Okuo — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 12, 2022

The uniform looked pretty funny on Cano, a former World Series champion and eight-time All-Star, but it didn’t seem to affect his play on the field. The 39-year-old hit a bloop RBI single to center field in the bottom of the first inning to give the Chihuahuas a 3-0 lead.

Robinson Cano driving in Runs with a SpongeBob jersey. What a sight. pic.twitter.com/MHG6Dk8D5Z — Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 12, 2022

The Padres initially signed Cano to a major league contract in mid-May. He was released after hitting .091 with three hits and one RBI in 12 games. The Padres had reportedly asked Cano to play in the minors, but he declined and opted to become a free agent.

Prior to signing his major league deal with the Padres, Cano was designated for assignment by the New York Mets in early May. He missed the 2021 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Cano hit just .195 with one home run and three RBI in 12 games for the Mets in 2022.