Bryce Harper pulls off stunning first against Spencer Strider

Bryce Harper successfully scaled Mount Strider in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger Harper took Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider deep in the sixth inning of Saturday’s playoff series opener. Harper got around on a first-pitch slider from Strider and rocketed it into the right-field seats at a staggering 115.3 mph.

Here is the video.

115.3 MPH off the bat on this Bryce Harper laser! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/YszfcxNEWe — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com noted that the Harper homer, which gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead, marked a notable first against Strider. It was the first time in Strider’s career that he had allowed a ball in play over 111.8 mph.

Bryce Harper hit that homer at 115.3 mph. Spencer Strider had never allowed a ball in play at more than 111.8 mph. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 7, 2023

Strider, who led Major League Baseball in both wins and strikeouts this season, thrives off swing-and-miss stuff and inducing weak contact. That is why Harper’s kaboom off him on Saturday was such a stunning occurrence.

The 24-year-old Strider will certainly be a finalist for the 2023 NL Cy Young Award. But it was Harper who won their battle on Saturday, picking up right where he left off with his postseason heroics last season.