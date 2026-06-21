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Bryce Harper torches the Mets with a historic performance

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Bryce Harper holding a helmet
Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies laid a beatdown on the New York Mets on Saturday, with Bryce Harper pulling off a historic feat at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

With the Phillies looking to even their three-game series against their National League East Division rivals, Harper turned the heat up and recorded the first Philadelphia cycle since 2024.

Harper started the night with a solo home run in the first inning. In a wild third inning, where the Phillies scored eight runs, the two-time Most Valuable Player recorded a double and a single.

Needing just a triple to complete his first-ever MLB cycle, the future Baseball Hall of Famer delivered with a two-run triple in the fifth inning, as the Phillies demolished the Mets in a 15-3 win.

Here is the video of Harper’s three-bagger.

That was a strong rebound from the 33-year-old Harper after going hitless on three at-bats in the Phillies’ 6-4 loss in the series opener on Friday.  Harper’s home run was his 16th of the season and first since a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 10.

Apart from Harper, Kyle Schwarber dealt heavy damage on New York’s pitching, going 4-for-5, including a pair of home runs in the third inning.

The Phillies improved to 41-35 and will look to win the series on Sunday, with right-hander Zack Wheeler getting the ball.

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