Bryce Harper wears Phillie Phanatic cleats on Opening Day

Bryce Harper went viral on Thursday for the decorative cleats he wore on Opening Day.

The Philadelphia Phillies star paid some tribute to the team’s mascot with cleats decorated to like the Phillie Phanatic. The right cleat had eyes on the side and some fuzziness. The left cleat had a stuffed animal version of the Phanatic.

Bryce Harper has the best cleats on #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/r8UzRZYt8Q — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 1, 2021

Those look a lot more like a pair of bunny slippers you wear around the house rather than baseball cleats. NO surprise, Harper only wore them for pregame festivities and not the actual game (MLB has strict cleat policies).

Harper went 1-for-4 with a walk in his Phillies’ 3-2 win over the Braves in 10 innings. The cleats are 1-0 this season.