Buck Showalter had great response to Braves’ reward

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had a quick response when told about the Atlanta Braves’ recent reward for besting New York.

The Braves were rewarded for taking three of four from the Mets in a recent series with the return of a clubhouse ice cream machine, courtesy of general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Anthopoulos had challenged the Mets to win the series, and promised the machine as a reward.

This feat was relayed to Showalter on Saturday. The Mets manager was not exactly impressed.

Showalter was told the Braves players were getting their soft serve ice cream machine back, as their general manager promised if they won three of four against the Mets. Said Showalter: "What did they get taken away for losing four of five to us?" — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 20, 2022

That is a nice reminder that the Mets did win four of five in a series earlier this month. New York is also 9-7 against the Braves in the season series, despite the recent stumble.

The Mets and Braves are forming a fun rivalry in the NL East. One Atlanta player certainly inflamed things earlier in August, and the two teams are definitely forming a healthy and competitive rivalry down the stretch.