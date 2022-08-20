 Skip to main content
Buck Showalter had great response to Braves’ reward

August 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) walks the dugout during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had a quick response when told about the Atlanta Braves’ recent reward for besting New York.

The Braves were rewarded for taking three of four from the Mets in a recent series with the return of a clubhouse ice cream machine, courtesy of general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Anthopoulos had challenged the Mets to win the series, and promised the machine as a reward.

This feat was relayed to Showalter on Saturday. The Mets manager was not exactly impressed.

That is a nice reminder that the Mets did win four of five in a series earlier this month. New York is also 9-7 against the Braves in the season series, despite the recent stumble.

The Mets and Braves are forming a fun rivalry in the NL East. One Atlanta player certainly inflamed things earlier in August, and the two teams are definitely forming a healthy and competitive rivalry down the stretch.

