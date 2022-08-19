Braves had surprising form of motivation for series against Mets

The Atlanta Braves credited an unusual secret weapon for sparking their midseason turnaround and eventual World Series title last season. Fans will be happy to hear that the magic potion is coming back.

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos revealed right before the playoffs last year that the team installed a soft serve ice cream machine in their clubhouse right around the time they went on a tear. Anthopoulos told “The Steakhouse” on 92.9 The Game this week that Travis d’Arnaud recently asked him if they could get the machine back. The executive promised he would have another ice cream machine installed if the Braves took three out of four games in their series against the division-leading New York Mets.

Apparently AA told the guys he’d get them another ice cream machine if they won 3 out of 4 versus the Mets 😂😂😂 (audio from the MLB app) pic.twitter.com/uPr3YXFhpM — colleen (@cmmcguire) August 18, 2022

Mission accomplished. Atlanta beat the Mets 3-2 on Thursday night to win their third game of the four-game series. Immediately after the win, d’Arnaud ran up to closer Kenley Jansen and began chanting “ice cream! ice cream!”

Travis d'Arnaud and Kenley Jansen chanting "ice cream" after the game. https://t.co/DOkGTDacWd pic.twitter.com/N24c17soLq — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) August 19, 2022

The Braves improved to 73-47 with Thursday night’s win. They have won nine of their last 10 and are now just 3.5 games behind the Mets and have a comfortable 7.5-game cushion in the NL Wild Card race.

We are guessing Anthopoulos will gladly pay up.