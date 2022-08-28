Buck Showalter makes big pledge if Mets win World Series

The New York Mets are certainly among the favorites to win the World Series in 2022, and manager Buck Showalter has given the team a bit of added incentive to pull off the feat.

Showalter indicated Sunday that he has promised the team he will dye his hair if the Mets manage to win the title, though the manager did not offer many specifics.

#Mets manager Buck Showalter says he has some ‘promises’ out to his club if they are the last team standing—they involve hair color… pic.twitter.com/EDJCX1LPOo — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) August 28, 2022

This would be an even better incentive if Showalter was willing to go with a really wild hair color. Seeing him with dyed black hair would be funny, for instance, but some sort of unnatural color would be even better.

The Mets entered play Sunday at 82-46. They’ll have to find a way past the likes of the Dodgers and Braves in the NL just to get to the World Series, but they certainly have the personnel to do so. Showalter might even be taking some cues from the Braves’ reward system, even though he didn’t sound all that impressed with it to begin with.