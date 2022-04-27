Buck Showalter takes shot at Nolan Arenado over Mets-Cardinals incident

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals may have a burgeoning rivalry on their hands after a series of hit batters during their series this week.

Tensions boiled over on Wednesday as Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took exception to a pitch up and in and sparked a bench-clearing incident. After the game, Mets manager Buck Showalter suggested he was not too impressed with how Arenado conducted himself Wednesday.

When asked about Arenado’s reaction to the pitch from Mets reliever Yoan Lopez, Showalter simply pointed out that “our player got hit in the head” and reacted more calmly than Arenado did Wednesday.

On Yoan Lopez’s high & tight pitch: “You’d be putting words in my mouth that it was intentional, which it wasn’t,” Buck Showalter said. On Nolan Arenado’s reaction: “I’ll let them handle their players. I know our player got hit in the head & went to first base,” said Showalter. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) April 27, 2022

Showalter is referring to Pete Alonso, who was hit on the helmet by a pitch Tuesday and went straight to first.

Pete Alonso is hit on the helmet and the Mets are not happy one bit. pic.twitter.com/Kh88hgCuKJ — SNY (@SNYtv) April 27, 2022

Showalter’s Mets have been hit by pitches 19 times, leading the league by a big margin. He is frustrated, as are his players, and he has made no secret of that. Clearly, he thinks Arenado has little right to complain, especially when his players aren’t reacting the same way.