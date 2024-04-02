Byron Buxton narrowly avoids Sausage Race mishap in Milwaukee

Byron Buxton nearly got reverse-Randall Simon’d on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Twins outfielder Buxton narrowly escaped disaster during [checks notes] the Milwaukee Brewers’ famous Sausage Race at American Family Field.

Before the bottom of the sixth inning, which is when the Sausage Race takes place at every Brewers home game, an unwitting Buxton stepped out of the dugout without looking both ways first. As a result, he immediately came face-to-face with a large 12-foot Bratwurst running at him at full speed.

Buxton quickly ducked back in from whence he came to avoid getting flattened. Here is the funny video.

The Twins nearly lost Byron Buxton to a bratwurst in Milwaukee and we absolutely would have closed the border to Wisconsin if it happened pic.twitter.com/txNlZwDOXl — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 2, 2024

The hiccup all but ended Weenie No. 1’s hopes of winning Tuesday’s race. In the end, it was Weenie No. 2 (a.k.a. Polish Sausage) that prevailed in a close photo finish over Weenie No. 3 (a.k.a. Italian Sausage).

As for the ex-All-Star Buxton, who has a long history of injury woes, he was very lucky there that he did not have to end up on the IL with a frankfurter-related concussion. That was eerily similar to the incident back in 2011 when a Phillies player also nearly got squashed in the Milwaukee Sausage Race.