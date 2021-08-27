Byron Buxton has funny comment about his son’s favorite player

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has had a lot of downtime lately while on the IL, and he spent it coming to grips with his son’s new favorite player.

Buxton was activated by the Twins on Friday after over two months out with a broken finger. The outfielder said he spent a lot of his spare time watching baseball with his son. Like most kids, Buxton’s son has a favorite player — and it’s not his father.

During his downtime, Byron Buxton said he spent a lot of time watching baseball with his son, Brixton. Brixton's favorite player? Fernando Tatís Jr. "He even picked Tatís over me." — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) August 27, 2021

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Tatis Jr. is a favorite of a lot of kids, including those with All-Star dads.

Buxton has been incredibly hot when on the field in 2021, hitting .369 with 10 home runs in 110 plate appearances. If he can stay healthy and keep up that pace, maybe he still has a shot to supplant Tatis as his son’s favorite player.