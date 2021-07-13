Freddie Freeman’s son put his dad on hot seat over Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting

Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie is a huge Fernando Tatis Jr. fan. This week at the MLB All-Star Game festivities, Charlie was looking all over the place for Tatis. He finally got a chance to meet the San Diego Padres star and was elated.

Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie had one goal this week, and that was to meet Fernando Tatis Jr. pic.twitter.com/g9SvVt8WNL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 13, 2021

The thing is, the meeting wouldn’t have been possible without his dad making the NL All-Star team. In fact, Freddie says he was taking some heat from his son to improve his play to ensure an invite to the All-Star Game. Why? All so Charlie could meet Tatis Jr.

Freddie told the story on MLB Network Tuesday.

Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie told his father to play better earlier this season so Charlie could meet Fernando Tatis Jr. at the All Star Game pic.twitter.com/aHzcjsbHTY — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) July 13, 2021

“Two months ago I’m hitting .220. And Charlie goes, ‘Daddy, I’m going to need you to start playing better so I can go to the All-Star Game and meet Fernando,'” Freeman said.

Freeman has picked it up since then. He entered the All-Star break batting .274 with 19 home runs, 58 runs scored and 50 RBIs. He earned his trip to the All-Star Game … much to his son’s delight.