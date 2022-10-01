Cal Raleigh breaks Mariners’ postseason drought with walk-off home run

The Seattle Mariners are finally back in the playoffs.

The Mariners beat the Oakland A’s 2-1 on Friday night in Seattle to clinch a wild-card spot. They have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2001, ending a 21-year drought, which was the longest in major North American pro sports.

The team clinched in grand fashion too as Cal Raleigh slugged a pinch-hit walk-off home run to win the game:

It doesn’t get better than that.

The Mariners are now 86-70 with a .551 winning percentage. The Mariners have had eight winning seasons since their incredible 116-win campaign in 2001. Three of those years, they’ve had a winning percentage higher than .551. But until the recent expansion of the postseason field, they weren’t quite good enough to make the playoffs.

That’s all changing.

The other nice aspect of the Mariners ending their postseason drought is that it comes in the new playoff format, where they don’t have to deal with the silly 1-game playoff. Instead, they will get a 3-game series.