Cardinals pitcher went to great lengths to play in Toronto

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Johan Oviedo has been up and down between the minors and the majors during his career so far. WHe recently made it quite clear that he wants to stick around at the MLB level, and he will not let anything get in his way.

Oviedo, a Cuban-born right-hander, had run into issues getting his passport renewed, which created an issue for international travel with the Cardinals going to Toronto. The 24-year-old pitcher was undeterred, and went to remarkable lengths to get his paperwork in order.

Oviedo flew from Cincinnati, where the Cardinals played over the weekend, to Miami, where he was able to visit the Canadian consulate. He then flew to Detroit, and drove to Toronto from there.

Johan Oviedo flew from Cincinnati to Miami, went to the Canadian consulate for his paperwork, and then flew to Detroit and drove the three and a half hours to Toronto for this series. “I wouldn’t forgive myself if I had one chance to be with the team and not take it,” he said. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 26, 2022

That’s commitment. The Cardinals will probably take notice of it too, especially since some of the team’s star players did not make the trip.

Oviedo has appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals this season, posting a 3.33 ERA in 24.1 innings of work.