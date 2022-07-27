 Skip to main content
Cardinals pitcher went to great lengths to play in Toronto

July 27, 2022
by Grey Papke
Johan Oviedo throwing a pitch

Jun 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Johan Oviedo (59) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Johan Oviedo has been up and down between the minors and the majors during his career so far. WHe recently made it quite clear that he wants to stick around at the MLB level, and he will not let anything get in his way.

Oviedo, a Cuban-born right-hander, had run into issues getting his passport renewed, which created an issue for international travel with the Cardinals going to Toronto. The 24-year-old pitcher was undeterred, and went to remarkable lengths to get his paperwork in order.

Oviedo flew from Cincinnati, where the Cardinals played over the weekend, to Miami, where he was able to visit the Canadian consulate. He then flew to Detroit, and drove to Toronto from there.

That’s commitment. The Cardinals will probably take notice of it too, especially since some of the team’s star players did not make the trip.

Oviedo has appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals this season, posting a 3.33 ERA in 24.1 innings of work.

