Cardinals manager Mike Shildt blames 3-batter minimum for issues with Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt believes the 3-batter minimum rule was a culprit in the team’s problematic sixth inning on Wednesday in a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera began the top of the sixth inning by hitting Bryce Harper in the face. Then on his second pitch, he hit Didi Gregorius. Phillies manager Joe Girardi ended up getting ejected as a result. Three pitches later, Cabrera allowed a run-scoring single to Andrew McCutchen, which gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

Shildt said after the game that if there weren’t a 3-batter minimum, he would have pulled Cabrera after hitting Harper.

Mike Shildt gave a clear answer when @dgoold asked if today's game was a "failure" of the three-batter minimum rule. "Yes." "This is a failure of the three-batter minimum rule." Said if the rule did not exist, he would've removed Cabrera immediately after hitting Harper. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 29, 2021

The 3-batter minimum was instituted to curb the frequency of pitching changes that has negatively impacted the game. However, this was one instance where the minimum had a glaring effect. You can tell that a pitcher doesn’t “have it” when they hit two batters on two pitches. You’d love to be able to sub out a pitcher when it’s obvious they’re off, but the Cardinals did not have the option and paid a price.

The rule is well-intentioned and probably has had a positive effect on the game, but in this case, it hurt the Cardinals.