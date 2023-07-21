Report: Cardinals will only trade Nolan Arenado under 1 circumstance

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to be trade deadline sellers, which has led some to wonder if an ambitious team might be able to convince them to part with Nolan Arenado. That does not appear likely, however.

Word around baseball is that the Cardinals will not move Arenado unless he demands a trade, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. For now, there is no evidence that the All-Star third baseman is planning to do that.

The Cardinals have made no secret that changes are coming, even in spite of a recent six-game winning streak. However, it does not make a lot of sense for them to try to move Arenado. The 32-year-old third baseman is still producing at a high level, hitting .287 with 21 home runs through 93 games. Plus, he remains signed through 2027, so if the Cardinals think they can contend again quickly, there is no sense in getting rid of him.

Arenado would probably be able to fetch a huge return on the market. However, it just does not sound likely to happen.