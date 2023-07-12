Cardinals president makes big admission about potential major trades

The St. Louis Cardinals appear set to make some big moves in the next three weeks.

In an interview with Martin Kilcoyne of FOX 2 St. Louis on Wednesday, Cardinals president John Mozeliak confirmed that the team will be a trade deadline seller. However, it remains to be seen whether the moves will be limited or a full firesale.

Cardinals president of baseball ops John Mozeliak in the interview below: “Right now, I can tell you we’re going to trade people. I just don’t know if it’s going to be household names or more of guys who are just not likely to be here next year.”https://t.co/CbNTk7eidN — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 12, 2023

“Right now, I can tell you we’re going to trade people,” Mozeliak said. “I just don’t know if it’s going to be household names or more of guys who are just not likely to be here next year.”

At minimum, the Cardinals are likely to look into trading pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Hicks, all of whom are eligible for free agency at the end of the season. Bigger moves could involve third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is signed through 2027, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is only signed through next season. The ultimate choice may depend on whether the Cardinals can get a big enough offer for either of those players. There have also been reports that younger position players could also be available in the right deal.

The 38-52 Cardinals sit in last place in the NL Central at the All-Star break, 11.5 games out in a fairly weak division. They have played very poorly all season, and this decision cannot come as a surprise.