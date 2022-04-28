 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 27, 2022

Cardinals reliever hopped outfield fence to join fight in awesome video

April 27, 2022
by Larry Brown

Giovanny Gallegos jumps a fence

Giovanny Gallegos sniffed a fight and didn’t waste a second trying to get involved in the action.

Gallegos’ St. Louis Cardinals were involved in a bench-clearing incident during their 10-5 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday (video here). As soon as the benches started to clear, those in St. Louis’ bullpen started to make their way to the bullpen gate.

Everyone except for Gallegos.

Gallegos’ instincts took over, and he ran straight for the outfield fence and hopped it immediately. He became the first player from the Cardinals bullpen on the scene as the others were stuck trying to open the gate.

The video is great.

The video is even better with an Ultimate Warrior remix.

That was incredible.

If you ever need a teammate to have your back in a fight, he’s probably your first pick. You’ll know he’ll be on call in a hurry.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus