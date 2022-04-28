Cardinals reliever hopped outfield fence to join fight in awesome video

Giovanny Gallegos sniffed a fight and didn’t waste a second trying to get involved in the action.

Gallegos’ St. Louis Cardinals were involved in a bench-clearing incident during their 10-5 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday (video here). As soon as the benches started to clear, those in St. Louis’ bullpen started to make their way to the bullpen gate.

Everyone except for Gallegos.

Gallegos’ instincts took over, and he ran straight for the outfield fence and hopped it immediately. He became the first player from the Cardinals bullpen on the scene as the others were stuck trying to open the gate.

The video is great.

Now THAT is what we call athleticism. TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: https://t.co/bpy5V8b7QS#STLCards pic.twitter.com/fzdhEw3gWC — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) April 27, 2022

The video is even better with an Ultimate Warrior remix.

That was incredible.

If you ever need a teammate to have your back in a fight, he’s probably your first pick. You’ll know he’ll be on call in a hurry.