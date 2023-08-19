Cardinals were upset with Pete Alonso for 1 reason

The St. Louis Cardinals were upset with Pete Alonso on Friday night for an unfair reason.

Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn made his MLB debut on Friday night in his team’s 7-1 loss to the New York Mets. Winn went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in the game.

In the bottom of the fifth, Winn hit a chopper to third base that he beat out for his first career hit. After the hit, Alonso checked with Joey Lucchesi to see if the Mets pitcher wanted the ball back. Lucchesi apparently signaled no, so Alonso tossed the ball into the stands.

The first hit of Masyn Winn's career! And Pete Alonso LAUNCHES IT INTO THE CROWD?!?!?!

That quickly became a problem as the Cardinals reminded Alonso that he had thrown the ball from Winn’s first career hit into the stands instead of giving it to the young player.

Mets broadcast calls the aftermath of Pete Alonso throwing Masyn Winn's first career hit into the stands

🎙️ Gary Cohen

🎨 Keith Hernandez#stlcards pic.twitter.com/SSuhyPqIlY — VHS (@VanHicklestein) August 19, 2023

Alonso signaled to the Cardinals a few times that he was sorry and had made a mistake.

“I feel horrible. I feel awful. I know it sounds stupid, but it’s just a bad brain fart,” Alonso said after the game.

"I feel horrible. I feel awful. I know it sounds stupid, but it's just a bad brain fart." Pete Alonso says he feels "terrible" for throwing the ball from Masyn Winn's first hit into the stands:

Alonso’s mistake was a pretty innocent one. And Winn got the ball back, so it seems like everything worked out in the end. But now Cardinals fans may be holding a grudge against the Polar Bear.