Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa

Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through.

Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in limbo, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. However, those teams are still being told that the Mets are the focus right now, and for the moment, bidding remains closed.

Correa’s status has been in some doubt since the San Francisco Giants flagged his physical and decided not to sign him to a 13-year, $350 million contract. He quickly came to an agreement with the Mets, but they had the same issue with his exam. In spite of that, the prevailing wisdom still seems to be that the two sides will sort out the issue and get something done.

If nothing else, this report suggests that Correa still would have a market if the Mets deal collapses. However, the length and value of any contract would no doubt decrease if two teams back away from signing him. That alone gives Correa all the incentive he needs to work things out with New York.