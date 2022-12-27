Report shares likelihood of Mets and Carlos Correa reaching deal

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working through the concerns that were raised after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and it sounds like there is at least a decent chance the deal will fall through entirely.

Mike Puma of the New York Post was told by a source that the likelihood of Correa and the Mets coming to an agreement is around 55 percent. One possible outcome is that the two sides will stick with the original 12-year, $315 million contract but include language that protects the team in the event that Correa’s old ankle injury becomes an issue.

That type of agreement would not be unprecedented. The five-year, $110 million agreement JD Martinez signed with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 contained a clause about a prior Lisfranc injury the slugger had suffered. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, represented Martinez in those negotiations.

The belief is that Correa is not open to taking fewer years or less money from the Mets, according to Puma. Other teams have reached out to Boras since the Mets uncovered the same injury concern that caused Correa’s contract agreement with the San Francisco Giants to fall apart. For now, Correa’s camp continues to work toward a resolution with the Mets.

It is possible that Mets owner Steve Cohen has backed his team into a corner with the way he handled the Correa agreement.