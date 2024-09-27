Carlos Correa showed pathetic effort on bases on final play of loss

Carlos Correa showed some pathetic effort as a baserunner on the final play of his Minnesota Twins’ 8-6 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Correa was batting with the bases empty, two outs and his Twins down 8-6 to the Marlins in the 13th inning at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. The Twins shortstop, who was 3-for-4 with two walks in the game, hit a soft chopper back to pitcher Darren McCaughan.

Correa ran hard out of the box but slowed up as soon as McCaughan fielded the ball. It wasn’t until he saw that a bad throw by McCaughan had pulled Jonah Bride off first base that Correa started to run hard again. By then it was too late.

Carlos Correa was saying all the right things down the stretch and actually was one of the only players hitting well, but this effort on the last play of the game last night, he could have easily reached first, can’t defend him here.brutal #mntwins pic.twitter.com/USqf6vNRzK — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) September 27, 2024

Had Correa not eased up midway through the basepath, he probably would have reached base. Instead, he made the last out of the game.

The lack of effort from Correa comes with the season on the line for Minnesota. Their defeat lowered the magic numbers for Kansas City and Detroit to 1. That effort is inexcusable.