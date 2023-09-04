Carlos Correa sets embarrassing record with Twins

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa set a pretty regrettable record on Sunday with roughly a month still to go in the regular season.

Correa hit into his 29th double play of the season Sunday against the Texas Rangers. That sets a new franchise record for double plays in a single season.

Carlos Correa has set a new #MNTwins all-time record by grounding into his 29th double play of the season. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) September 3, 2023

For what it’s worth, MLB’s all-time record is 36. Correa has some work to do to match that mark, but it’s not impossible.

Of course, there are several facets to this. Correa is coming up with men on a lot, which is what the Twins would theoretically have wanted. This also means he’s hitting a lot of ground balls at defenders at a rate he never has before. Prior to 2023, he had never hit into more than 18 double plays, which he did last year.

Correa has been a disappointment for the Twins this season, and has even been booed by his own fans at times. After bringing him back following a tumultuous offseason, he is having the worst offensive season of his career, hitting just .228 with 16 home runs on the year.