Carlos Correa responds to boos from Twins fans

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has had a rough season at the plate, and some fans have started to respond by booing him during his recent plate appearances. The veteran’s reaction to those boos, however, will probably provide some reassurance to fans.

Correa heard boos on Tuesday after he went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts against the San Diego Padres. The performance dropped his batting average to just .185 on the season, and he has just 13 hits in his last 94 plate appearances.

After the game, Correa admitted that the boos were justified based on the money he is making and the expectations surrounding him.

Carlos Correa on being booed by the Target Field crowd: "I'd boo myself too with the amount of money I'm making if I'm playing like that and I'm in the stands." Longer quote: pic.twitter.com/MY5eQxqEXf — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 10, 2023

“I’d boo myself too with the amount of money I’m making if I’m playing like that and I’m in the stands,” Correa said, via Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. “Obviously (the booing) is acceptable. It’s part of the game, part of sports. Fans want production and fans want a team that’s going to compete out there and win games. It’s to be expected when you play poorly.”

The Twins entered the season hoping to contend, and while they are in first place in the AL Central, their 19-17 record is not exactly blowing anyone away. Correa knows that, which is what makes his comments so refreshing. He is making over $33 million this season and is expected to pace the offense, but that has not been happening so far.

There are some other boos that Correa embraces much more openly. He’ll want to put a stop to them from the home fans as quickly as possible.