Carlos Rodon has surprising response to All-Star snub

The rosters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed Sunday, and several notable snubs quickly emerged. Among them was San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, who was surprisingly omitted from the National League squad.

Rodon had a somewhat surprising response when asked about his All-Star snub. The left-hander said he was more upset on behalf of those who had not been All-Stars before, and singled out former Chicago White Sox teammate Dylan Cease as an example.

Carlos Rodón said an All-Star snub hurts more for guys who haven’t received the honor in the past. He seemed more bothered that his former White Sox teammate, Dylan Cease, was left off. “He put together a first half better than a lot of guys on that list.” — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 10, 2022

Rodon was an All-Star last season with the White Sox in a season that also included a no-hitter. Still, it is still a surprise he missed out in 2022. He has a 2.70 ERA with 124 strikeouts in 100 innings so far this season and has been San Francisco’s best and most consistent starter.

Rodon certainly has a point about Cease, though. The White Sox righty has a 2.45 ERA in 17 starts this season, and certainly earned a look. Ultimately, both may still make it depending on how many pitchers need to be replaced for various reasons.