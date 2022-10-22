 Skip to main content
Report: Carlos Rodon likely to draw interest from one AL team

October 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Carlos Rodon throwing a pitch

Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodon appears likely to opt out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants after one season. Assuming he does, he has the chance to get a long-term deal, and one team may have interest in giving it to him.

The Texas Rangers are likely to make a “hard push” to sign Rodon, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. The Rangers are eager to upgrade their pitching staff, and Rodon is a sensible target.

The Rangers are looking to accelerate a rebuild after a disappointing 2022 season. They added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to the lineup last winter, but it did not translate into results, as the team went just 68-94.

Rodon was outstanding for the Giants in 2022, posting a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts. The Rangers obviously have a Giants connection in new manager Bruce Bochy, but Rodon did not play for the Giants until Bochy had departed.

Starting pitching is clearly a priority for Texas this winter. There may be another huge name they will look into as well.

Carlos RodonTexas Rangers
