Report: Carlos Rodon likely to draw interest from one AL team

Carlos Rodon appears likely to opt out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants after one season. Assuming he does, he has the chance to get a long-term deal, and one team may have interest in giving it to him.

The Texas Rangers are likely to make a “hard push” to sign Rodon, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. The Rangers are eager to upgrade their pitching staff, and Rodon is a sensible target.

The Rangers are looking to accelerate a rebuild after a disappointing 2022 season. They added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to the lineup last winter, but it did not translate into results, as the team went just 68-94.

Rodon was outstanding for the Giants in 2022, posting a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts. The Rangers obviously have a Giants connection in new manager Bruce Bochy, but Rodon did not play for the Giants until Bochy had departed.

Starting pitching is clearly a priority for Texas this winter. There may be another huge name they will look into as well.