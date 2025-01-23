CC Sabathia makes clear what hat he wants on his Hall of Fame plaque

CC Sabathia on Tuesday got the call that he had made the Baseball Hall of Fame. It did not take long for the former pitcher to make clear what team he wants to represent on his Hall of Fame plaque: the New York Yankees.

Sabathia gave an emphatic statement about why he wanted to represent the Yankees.

“This is home, the Bronx. I found a home in the Bronx, and I don’t think I’ll ever leave this city. So I think it’s only fitting,” Sabathia said, via Bryan Hoch.

One look at Sabathia’s career stats will tell you the Yankees make the most logical sense for him to represent. He pitched 19 seasons in MLB and spent 11 of them with the Yankees.

Sabathia was drafted by Cleveland and spent his first 7.5 seasons with the Indians. He won a Cy Young Award with them and made three All-Star teams with the AL Central squad. But a greater amount of his statistics were achieved while with the Yankees, with whom he spent 11 seasons and won a World Series. And now the Bronx and the Yankees have become home for the California native.

Sabathia said that his choice to have a Yankees hat wasn’t really a tough decision.