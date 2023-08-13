Video: Cedric Mullins wins game for Orioles with unbelievable pair of plays

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins essentially won a game all by himself in a ten-minute span on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

Mullins entered Sunday’s game as a defensive replacement in the 6th inning, and he made the play of the day three innings later. With the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the 9th, Mullins made an unbelievable catch to rob Seattle first baseman Ty France of a game-tying home run.

Cedric Mullins just made the best catch I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/xAC4plbI18 — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) August 13, 2023

It looked like Mullins saved the game, but Seattle’s Dominic Canzone, the next batter, hit a two-out home run to tie the game, forcing extra innings.

Mullins happened to be the second batter up in the top of the 10th. After potentially saving the game by robbing a home run, he promptly hit a two-run shot of his own.

CEDRIC MULLINS LEGACY GAME pic.twitter.com/PAiOF5PNZR — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 13, 2023

Mullins managed all this in the span of roughly 10 minutes. His home run held up, as the Orioles wound up winning 5-3.

The veteran center fielder has done this before, but not quite when the stakes were so high. He more or less won the game single-handedly with two plays.

Injuries have limited Mullins to 72 games this season, and he just came off the injured list this week. Sunday’s win lifted the Orioles to an AL-best 73-45, and with the 28-year-old back in the fold, they may be even tougher to beat going forward.