 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 9, 2024

Charlie Morton somehow takes out two players on one hit-by-pitch

September 9, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read

A Charlie Morton HBP causing two players to double over in pain

Charlie Morton created his own 2-for-1 special on Monday night.

The veteran righty Morton was starting for the Atlanta Braves during their game against the Cincinnati Reds. During the second inning, Morton fired a curveball low and inside that struck Reds batter TJ Friedl in the right shin area. The errant baseball then ricocheted off Friedl’s shin, hit his left foot, and kicked up in the other direction.

Then in a twist of truly cosmic misfortune, the baseball made a beeline for Morton’s battery mate, catcher Sean Murphy, and struck Murphy right in (oof) the family jewels. Take a look at the hard-to-believe sequence.

Friedl was at least wearing a shin guard over the initially impacted area, so it definitely looks like Murphy got the worst of it there. Though the pitch from Morton was only an 83-mph breaking ball, it only seemed to gain speed after it kicked off Friedl’s foot and struck Murphy in the … privates.

Murphy’s “Tom and Jerry”-like mishap aside, he was able to stay in the game and recovered enough to help Morton fire 6.2 innings of one-run ball (no pun intended). The Braves still lost 1-0 though and ended up bearing the brunt of the unluckiest catcher nut shot since this one from a few years ago.

Article Tags

Charlie Mortonnut shots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus