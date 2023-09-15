Cubs get boost to their roster ahead of playoffs

The Chicago Cubs are getting a nice boost to their roster ahead of the playoffs.

The Cubs on Friday activated Marcus Stroman off the injured list.

The #Cubs today activated RHP Marcus Stroman off the 15-day IL and optioned RHP Daniel Palencia to @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/UfM9t5Vvnx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 15, 2023

Stroman had been out since early August. He was initially placed on the injured list retroactive to August 1 due to his hip. But the team later discovered he had a rib cartilage fracture.

Stroman rested for around two weeks after receiving the rib injury diagnosis. He then began a throwing program and had recently thrown some batting practice sessions.

The 32-year-old pitcher had a 2.47 ERA when June ended. But he posted a 9.11 ERA in July, getting hit hard in five of his six starts before being placed on the injured list.

Stroman is 10-8 with a 3.85 ERA this season and was named to the All-Star team for the second time in his career. He figures to rejoin a staff led by Cy Young contender Justin Steele. The Cubs entered Friday holding the second wild-card spot in the NL.