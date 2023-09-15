 Skip to main content
Cubs get boost to their roster ahead of playoffs

September 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Marcus Stroman pitching

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs are getting a nice boost to their roster ahead of the playoffs.

The Cubs on Friday activated Marcus Stroman off the injured list.

Stroman had been out since early August. He was initially placed on the injured list retroactive to August 1 due to his hip. But the team later discovered he had a rib cartilage fracture.

Stroman rested for around two weeks after receiving the rib injury diagnosis. He then began a throwing program and had recently thrown some batting practice sessions.

The 32-year-old pitcher had a 2.47 ERA when June ended. But he posted a 9.11 ERA in July, getting hit hard in five of his six starts before being placed on the injured list.

Stroman is 10-8 with a 3.85 ERA this season and was named to the All-Star team for the second time in his career. He figures to rejoin a staff led by Cy Young contender Justin Steele. The Cubs entered Friday holding the second wild-card spot in the NL.

Chicago CubsMarcus Stroman
