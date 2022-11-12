Report: 1 NL team eyeing top free agent shortstops

One team that has been on the fringes of MLB’s offseason in the last few years may be gearing up to spend big on a shortstop in the coming weeks.

The Chicago Cubs have been in contact with the agents to top free agent shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The likes of Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are also on the Cubs’ radar.

Sources: #Cubs among most active teams in the shortstop market during early days of free agency. They’ve been in touch with the agents for Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 12, 2022

This could be a signal that the Cubs are ready and willing to spend big, which has not been the case in the past few winters. The club has cleared most of its big contracts in recent seasons, though, so they would theoretically have the payroll space to do just that.

This will certainly be good news for the likes of Correa, who found himself somewhat isolated last winter when the shortstop market did not materialize for him and he had to take a short-term deal with the Minnesota Twins. The more teams that are interested in top players at the position now, the better, especially since Correa has made it clear that he wants to get paid.