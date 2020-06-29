Cubs still plan for Kris Bryant to hit leadoff

The Chicago Cubs remain set on their leadoff hitter for the 2020 season.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Cubs manager David Ross said that he is holding firm with the plan for Kris Bryant to hit leadoff and Anthony Rizzo to be the No. 2 hitter, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.

Ross had first introduced the plan back in February, but it was fair to question whether or not that would still be the case during a shortened 2020 campaign. Bryant, 28, hit .282 with 31 home runs and 77 RBIs in 2019, operating mainly out of the No. 2 or the No. 3 hole.

Kyle Schwarber saw the majority of the time as the Cubs’ leadoff hitter last season, but the results were somewhat less than stellar. Bryant has a career .385 OBP, and while his stolen base numbers are fairly lacking, Chicago is committed to shaking things up from their underwhelming 2019.