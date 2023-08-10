Chip Caray made incredible reference to Kevin Brown Orioles situation

Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown is serving a suspension for a seemingly absurd reason, and he received some hilarious support from one of his fellow broadcasters this week.

According to multiple reports, Brown was suspended indefinitely by the Orioles because of a statistical fact he mentioned during a pregame show last month. Brown noted during the MASN pregame show of Baltimore’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 23 that the Orioles have played poorly at Tropicana Field. MASN also put up a graphic showing that the Orioles have not won a series at The Trop since 2017.

You can see the video here.

During Tuesday night’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Rays, Bally Sports Midwest announcer Chip Caray joked that the Rays have lost 270 consecutive games to the Orioles. Caray’s partner, Brad Thompson, also got in on the fun.

Chip Caray: "I think the big challenge for the Rays going forward is A. They're playing in the East, where they've lost I think 270 consecutive games to the Orioles." Brad Thompson: "Look, the Orioles are playing good baseball. They can do no wrong…at this point." pic.twitter.com/6F73CE6jnT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2023

Apparently Orioles management does not want anything negative at all being said about the team, so Caray and Thompson were not about to take any chances.