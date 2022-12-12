 Skip to main content
Chris Bassitt signs big contract with AL East team

December 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Chris Bassitt in the dugout

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ offseason additions more or less shut the door on Chris Bassitt returning to the team, but the veteran right-hander found another contender to land with Monday.

Bassitt agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, as first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. Bassitt’s contract gives him the third-highest average annual value among starters to sign this offseason, with his $21 million coming in behind only Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom.

Though he is not the biggest name on the market, Bassitt has been a very reliable pitcher for several seasons. He has a 3.45 career ERA, and posted a 3.42 mark in 30 starts with the Mets last year. The 33-year-old has even managed to come back from a frightening injury without much issue.

Bassitt adds another strong arm to a Toronto rotation that already includes Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman. They look poised to be a formidable contender in the AL East next season, with the potential for a deep playoff run.

