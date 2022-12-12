Chris Bassitt signs big contract with AL East team

The New York Mets’ offseason additions more or less shut the door on Chris Bassitt returning to the team, but the veteran right-hander found another contender to land with Monday.

Bassitt agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, as first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. Bassitt’s contract gives him the third-highest average annual value among starters to sign this offseason, with his $21 million coming in behind only Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom.

Though he is not the biggest name on the market, Bassitt has been a very reliable pitcher for several seasons. He has a 3.45 career ERA, and posted a 3.42 mark in 30 starts with the Mets last year. The 33-year-old has even managed to come back from a frightening injury without much issue.

Bassitt adds another strong arm to a Toronto rotation that already includes Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman. They look poised to be a formidable contender in the AL East next season, with the potential for a deep playoff run.