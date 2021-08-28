Chris Bassitt wants to return in 2021 despite injuries from line drive

When Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt was struck in the head with a line drive a week and a half ago, the obvious conclusion seemed to be that his season was over. That’s not the case, at least if Bassitt has his way.

The Athletics pitcher spoke to reporters Saturday for the first time since the frightening incident on Aug. 17. It was later announced that Bassitt had suffered fractures to his cheekbone and jawbone, though a full recovery was expected and there was no apparent damage to his vision.

Bassitt’s injuries were visible as he spoke to reporters, though he looked better than one might expect considering how hard he got hit. He added that he would like to pitch again in 2021 in spite of the severity of his injuries, which required surgery.

All things considered, Chris Bassitt looks fantastic after his surgery. Yes, he does want to pitch again this season.

There’s no doubt that Bassitt is a gamer, but the Athletics will probably be conservative with him. Even though they’re in the thick of the playoff race, the team will want to be sure it’s safe to put him back on the mound before they do so.

The 32-year-old Bassitt has posted a 12-4 record with a 3.22 ERA for the Athletics this season. Oakland came into Saturday trailing the Boston Red Sox by 3.5 games for the second and final AL Wild Card spot.