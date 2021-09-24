Chris Bassitt shares awesome inspirational post after return from facial injury

Chris Bassitt shared an awesome inspirational post on Twitter Thursday, the day he returned from a serious injury.

Bassitt was hit by a line drive during his start against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17. Bassitt suffered a fractured cheekbone and jawbone. He also had to get treatment for his eye, where he had a huge cut.

Bassitt shared photos on Twitter of himself undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He also shared his reason for returning this season.

“Why did I come back? What’s the point? I’ll tell you why… We are the green and gold. Bob Melvin is our manager. Don’t make excuses and get your a– to work. If you won’t do it then we will find someone who will. This org turns you into a better person and im [sic] grateful,” Bassitt wrote (edited by LBS).

Bassitt’s return wasn’t just for show, either. He pitched three innings and allowed just one hit, one walk, no runs and struck out four.

Bassitt is 12-4 with a 3.16 ERA this season. It’s nice for the A’s to have him back.