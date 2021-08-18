 Skip to main content
Chris Bassitt suffered fractured cheekbone and jawbone

August 18, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head with a line drive on Tuesday night, and he suffered significant injuries as a result. Fortunately, it sounds like the right-hander is expected to make a full recovery.

Bassitt sustained a fractured cheekbone and upper jawbone, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. He will undergo surgery once the swelling subsides. There was concern about Bassitt being hit in the eye, but the ball struck him just below and his vision is fully intact.

While the injuries sound extremely painful, it could have been a lot worse. Bassitt did not get his glove up to deflect the ball in time, but he did appear to turn his head just enough before he was struck.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin, who hit the line drive that struck Bassitt, was among those who sent well wishes to the pitcher after the game.

Bassitt has been among the better starters in the American League this year. The 32-year-old entered Tuesday 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA. It’s unclear how much time he will miss.

