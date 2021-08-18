Chris Bassitt suffered fractured cheekbone and jawbone

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head with a line drive on Tuesday night, and he suffered significant injuries as a result. Fortunately, it sounds like the right-hander is expected to make a full recovery.

Bassitt sustained a fractured cheekbone and upper jawbone, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. He will undergo surgery once the swelling subsides. There was concern about Bassitt being hit in the eye, but the ball struck him just below and his vision is fully intact.

News is encouraging on A’s ace Chris Bassitt. After being hit in the face with a liner last night he sustained a fractured cheekbone and maxilla (upper jawbone). Surgery will be in 3-5 days after swelling subsides. All other scans are clean. Most vitally: Vision is 20-20. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 18, 2021

While the injuries sound extremely painful, it could have been a lot worse. Bassitt did not get his glove up to deflect the ball in time, but he did appear to turn his head just enough before he was struck.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin, who hit the line drive that struck Bassitt, was among those who sent well wishes to the pitcher after the game.

Most definitely, Chris, you are in my prayers for sure brother https://t.co/tR6478Tb43 — B. Goooood 🏁 (@thatBoy_GOOD1) August 18, 2021

Bassitt has been among the better starters in the American League this year. The 32-year-old entered Tuesday 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA. It’s unclear how much time he will miss.