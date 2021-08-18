 Skip to main content
A’s provide positive update on Chris Bassitt

August 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chris Bassitt hit

The Oakland A’s offered a positive update about the status of Chris Bassitt on Tuesday night.

Bassitt started for the A’s in their game against the White Sox in Chicago. He was pitching with two on and nobody out in the bottom of the second when a line drive off the bat Brian Goodwin struck him in the head.

Bassitt went down immediately grabbing his head, while Goodwin reached on an infield hit. A’s players immediately waved for the medical staff to come treat Bassitt, who was taken away on a cart.

The A’s shared an update saying that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and being taken to the hospital.

“Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible.”

Those involved in the game showed immediate concern for Bassitt’s health.

Bassitt has been among the better starters in the American League this year. The 32-year-old entered Tuesday 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA.

